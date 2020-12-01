Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy will provide the latest COVID-19 update for the County at 10:30 a.m.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- NYSP continue 1988 cold case murder investigation
- Lake George’s Courthouse Gallery seeks proposals for latest exhibition
- Amsterdam Library to close for two weeks due to COVID
- MANY announces partners for state-wide virtual museum network
- Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline workers through December