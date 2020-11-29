Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 5,642 to date, an increase of 90 new positive cases since Saturday.

Additionally, the number of people under mandatory quarantine reportedly decreased to 2,256 from 2,311. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 101.2 from 103.4.

Health officials say there are now 900 active cases in the county, down from 915 Saturday. So far, 23,003 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 4,742 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, 18 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 71 did not have a clear source of infection at this time and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting – though not from Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

There were 11 new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are now 67 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus, a net increase of six. The hospitalization rate is now 1.18%. There are now eight patients currently in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), up from six Saturday.

There was one additional COVID-related death reported overnight, a man in his 90’s and a resident of a congregate setting, though not Shaker Place. The death toll for the county now stands at 158 since the outbreak began.