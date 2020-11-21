Albany County coronavirus update

UPDATE* The Albany County Department of Health is advising anyone who was at 99 Restaurant on Wolf Road in Colonie on November 15 between 10:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. that they may have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive employee. They are advising anyone concerned about symptoms, to consider getting tested.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 4,954 to date, an increase of 112 new positive cases since Friday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased to 2,061 from 1,962. The five-day average for new daily positives rose to 89.8 from 81. There are now 830 active cases in the county, up from 791 Friday. So far, 20,462 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 4,124 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, 23 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, two reported out of state travel, 82 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings – though none from Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

There were two new hospitalizations reported overnight, while the number of county residents currently hospitalized remains at 45. There are 12 patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), up from ten Friday, and the hospitalization rate is now 0.90%. There were no new deaths to report, with Albany County’s death toll remaining at 148 since the outbreak began.

“We saw a dramatic increase in the number of people tested yesterday and fewer that came back positive,” said County Executive McCoy. “However, we are hovering near the 3% 7-day rolling average over a ten day period that the state has set as the target for moving into a Yellow Zone. We need to continue to be vigilant and follow the guidelines so that we don’t meet the criteria.”