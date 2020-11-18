Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holidays can be a stressful time for people. Having to limit gatherings and putting visits with relatives or family members on hold due to coronavirus guidelines can be especially stressful for those who want a "picture perfect" holiday.

Focusing on the positives and using creativity are the ways people can keep spirits up as well as traditions alive this holiday season, according to Dr. Julie Morison, Psychologist, Founder, and Director of HPA/LiveWell.