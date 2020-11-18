ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provides an update on the latest increase in COVID-19 numbers in Albany County on Wednesday morning at 10:30 in Albany. He is joined by Albany County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Vermont adds five virus testing sites as hospitals prepare for the rise in COVID-19 cases
- Vermont tops 3,000 virus cases; Gov. blames breakdown in health protocols
- Burlington High students will move to former Macy’s building next year
- Albany County coronavirus update
- Idaho power line worker looking for 50-pound pet raccoon lost in Oklahoma