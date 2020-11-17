Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 4,584 to date, an increase of 60 new positive cases since Monday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 1,825 from 1,839. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 82 from 85.4. There are now 661 active cases in the county, up from 615 Monday. So far, 19,371 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,923 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, 13 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, five reported traveling out of state, 37 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings – though none from Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Separately, one of the total new positives announced Tuesday are said to be associated with the University at Albany.

There were four new hospitalizations reported overnight, while the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus rose from 37 to 40. There are now ten patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), up from nine Monday. The hospitalization rate has gone up slightly to 0.87% from 0.81%. There were no new deaths reported and the county’s death toll remains at 147 since the outbreak began.