Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 3,913 to date, an increase of 55 new positive cases since Saturday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 1,298 from 1,311. The five-day average for new daily positives jumped to 48.4 from 43.2. There are now 305 active cases in the county, up from 253 Saturday. So far, 17,625 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,608 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, 20 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, three reported traveling out of state, 25 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and seven are healthcare workers or residents of a congregate settings.

There were four new hospitalizations reported overnight, while the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus remains at 31. There are four patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), up one from yesterday. The hospitalization rate has gone down to 0.79% from 0.80%. There is a new COVID-related death to report, and the county’s death toll is now 144 since the outbreak began.

“I have to unfortunately report another death overnight of a woman in her 60’s who passed away,” said County Executive McCoy. “My condolences go out to her family and the other 143 families in Albany County who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Our positive numbers continue to go up as do our hospitalizations and those in the ICU. If we don’t follow the guidance to stop the spread, the numbers will continue to head in the wrong direction. Please wear a mask properly, covering your nose and mouth, cough and sneeze into your elbow, wash your hands frequently, stay six feet away from people out in public and avoid large gatherings.”

