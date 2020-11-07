Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy will be holding a press conference on the increase in numbers of positive COVID-19 cases within the County.

The County Executive will be joined by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. The event will be held on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at the Albany Colonie Hockey Facility near the Albany International Airport. This will take place just before the scheduled start of the County Executive’s press conference on the first Toys-for- Tots drive-thru drop off that is being held at the same location.

