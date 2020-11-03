Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY,, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,674 to date, an increase of 29 new positive cases since Monday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has now increased to 1,363 from 1,362. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 30.4 from 28.4. There are now 175 active cases in the county, down from 177 Monday. So far, 16,648 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,499 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, 15 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, three reported traveling out of state, six did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings – though none are from Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

There were three new hospitalizations reported overnight, while the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus decreased from 26 to 25. There are three patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), up from one Monday. The hospitalization rate has gone up to 0.68% from 0.63%. There were no new deaths to report and the county’s death toll is 142 since the outbreak began.

