Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,620 to date, an increase of 18 new positive cases since Saturday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has now increased to 1,354 from 1,343. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 27.8 from 27.4 There are now 179 active cases in the county, down from 184 Saturday. So far, 16,363 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,441 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, five reportedly had close contact with positive cases, ten did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings – though none are from Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

There were six new hospitalizations reported overnight, while the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus is 26. There are two patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The hospitalization rate has increased to 0.71%. The county’s death toll is 142 since the outbreak began.

