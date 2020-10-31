Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,603 to date, an increase of 27 new positive cases since Friday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has now increased to 1,343 from 1,331. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 27.4 from 26.8. There are now 184 active cases in the county, down from 187 Friday. So far, 16,229 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,419 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, ten reportedly had close contact with positive cases, five reported traveling out of state, nine did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings – though none are from Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

There were two new hospitalizations reported overnight, while the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus is 24. There is one patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The hospitalization rate has decreased to 0.66%. There were two new COVID-related deaths to report, and the county’s death toll is now 142 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES