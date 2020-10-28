Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,508 to date, an increase of 22 new positive cases since Tuesday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased to 1,161 from 1,132. The five-day average for new daily positives ticked down to 23.6 from 24.4. There are now 157 active cases in the county, up from 155 Tuesday. So far, 15,856 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,351 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, 11 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings, and nine did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

There were two new hospitalizations reported overnight, while the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus rose from 17 to 18. There are still two patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), unchanged from Tuesday. The hospitalization rate has now increased to 0.51% from 0.48%. There were no new COVID-related deaths to report, and the county’s death toll remains at 140 since the outbreak began.

