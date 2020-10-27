Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provides the latest update on Albany County’s response to COVID-19 as well as the opioid epidemic with County Opioid Taskforce Co-Chairs Dr. Whalen and Dr. Stephen Giordano.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Drive-thru trick or treat on Halloween in Amsterdam
- WorkSmart offering free expert help to Glens Falls region businesses
- Find your polling place or early voting site
- Woman accused impersonating prosecutor, attempting to drop her own case
- UPS looking to hire 600 seasonal workers locally