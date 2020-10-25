Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,450 to date, an increase of 24 new positive cases since Saturday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased to 1,163 from 1,097. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 26 from 23.8. There are now 139 active cases in the county, up from 133 Saturday. So far, 15,385 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,311 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, 13 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, four were healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings, and seven did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

There were three new hospitalizations reported overnight, bringing the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus to 14. There are still two patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), unchanged from Saturday. The hospitalization rate has increased slightly from 0.38% to 0.40%. The county’s death toll is 140 since the outbreak began.

