Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,427 to date, an increase of 32 new positive cases since Friday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased to 1,097 from 1,045. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 23.8 from 18.8. There are now 133 active cases in the county, up from 123 Friday. So far, 15,281 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,294 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, 15 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, two reported out of state travel, three were healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings, and 12 did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

There were no new hospitalizations reported overnight, while the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus decreased from 13 to 12. There are still two patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), unchanged from Friday. The hospitalization rate has decreased slightly from 0.38% to 0.35%.

Sadly, there was one new COVID-related death reported– a woman in her 90’s, who was a resident of a congregate setting. The county’s death toll is now 140 since the outbreak began.

