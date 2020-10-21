Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,336 to date, an increase of 14 new positive cases since Tuesday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 1,001 from 1,018. The five-day average for new daily positives continued to decline to 12.4 from 13.8. There are now 92 active cases in the county, down from 100 Tuesday. So far, 14,907 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,244 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, nine reportedly had close contact with positive cases, one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting, and four did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

There were three new hospitalizations reported overnight, while the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus climbed from 10 to 12. There are still two patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), unchanged from Tuesday. The hospitalization rate ticked up from 0.3% to 0.35%. There were no new deaths and the county’s death toll remained at 138 since the outbreak began.

