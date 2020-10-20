Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,323 to date, an increase of 13 new positive cases since Monday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 1,018 from 1,063. The five-day average for new daily positives dropped down to 13.8 from 16.6. There are now 100 active cases in the county, down slightly from 101 Monday. So far, 14,777 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,223 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, six reportedly had close contact with positive cases, two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings and five did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

There was one new hospitalization reported overnight, while the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus remained at ten. There are still two patients reported in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), unchanged from Monday. The hospitalization rate is still at 0.3%. There were no new deaths and the county’s death toll remained at 138 since the outbreak began.

