Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,287 to date, an increase of 12 new positive cases since Friday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 1,058 from 1,067. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 20 from 19.6. There are now 111 active cases in the county, down from 118 Friday. So far, 14,425 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,176 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, eight reportedly had close contact with positive cases, one is a healthcare worker or a resident of a congregate setting and three did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

There were no new hospitalizations reported overnight and the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus remains at ten. There is still one patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The hospitalization rate is 0.30%. There were no new deaths reported and the county’s death toll remains at 136 since the outbreak began.

