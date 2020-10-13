Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y .(NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,208 to date, an increase of 18 new positive cases since Monday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has dropped to 885 from 927. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 16.8 from 17.2. There are now 99 active cases in the county, down from 111 Monday. So far, 13,887 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,109 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, ten reportedly had close contact with positive cases, three said they had travelled and five did not have a clear source of transmission at this time. Separately, two of the reported positives for Tuesday are associated with the University at Albany.

There were no new hospitalizations reported overnight. The number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus remains at five with one patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The hospitalization rate remains at 0.15%. The county’s death toll is 136 since the outbreak began.

