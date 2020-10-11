Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,181 to date, an increase of 16 new positive cases since Saturday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has dropped to 967 from 1,000. The five-day average for new daily positives increased slightly to 20.6 from 20.4. There are now 110 active cases in the county, down from 112 Saturday. So far, 13,678 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,071 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, 11 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting and four did not have a clear source of transmission at this time. Separately, two of the reported positives for Sunday are associated with the University at Albany.

There were no new hospitalizations reporteed overnight. The number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus is now six with one patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The hospitalization rate has decreased to 0.18%. The county’s death toll is 136 since the outbreak began.

