Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,165 to date, an increase of 14 new positive cases since Friday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased to 1,000 from 997. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 20.4 from 20.2. There are now 112 active cases in the county, down from from 128 Friday. So far, 13,567 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,053 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, nine reportedly had close contact with positive cases, one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate settings and four did not have a clear source of transmission at this time. Separately, four of the reported positives for Saturday are associated with the University at Albany.

There were three new hospitalizations reported overnight. The number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus is now seven with one patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The hospitalization rate remains at 0.22%.

Sadly, health officials said another Albany County resident died Friday. She was a woman in her 70’s with underlying health conditions. The county’s death toll is now 136 since the outbreak began.

“My condolences go out to her family and all the other families who have lost loved ones throughout the pandemic,” said County Executive McCoy.

