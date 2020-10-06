Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,077 to date, an increase of 15 new positive cases since Monday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine is 941, up from 912. The five-day average for new daily positives remains at 19.2. There are now 103 active cases in the county, up from 97 Monday. So far, 13,053 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,974 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, ten reportedly had close contact with positive cases, two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings and three did not have a clear source of transmission at this time. Separately, six of the reported positives for Tuesday are associated with the University at Albany.

There was one new hospitalization reported overnight, and the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus increased from three to four. The hospitalization rate increased from 0.09% to 0.12%. There are still no patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The county’s death toll remains at 135 since the outbreak began.

