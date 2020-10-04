Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,050 to date, an increase of 17 new positive cases since Saturday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine is 948. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 18.8 from 17.6 Saturday. There are now 101 active cases in the county, up from 99. So far, 12,893 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,949 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, 14 reportedly had close contact with positive cases and three did not have a clear source of transmission at this time. Separately, seven of the reported positives for Sunday are associated with the University at Albany.

There are said to be three people currently hospitalized due to the virus. The hospitalization rate has decreased to 0.09% from 0.13% Saturday, and no one is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The county’s death toll remains at 135 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES