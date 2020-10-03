Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,032 to date, an increase of 23 new positive cases since Friday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine is 968. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 17.6 from 14.8 yesterday. There are now 99 active cases in the county, up from 98. So far, 12,715 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,933 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, 19 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting, one reported out-of-state travel and two did not have a clear source of transmission at this time. Separately, 13 of the reported positives for Saturday are associated with the University at Albany.

There are reportedly four people hospitalized due to the virus. The hospitalization rate has decreased to 0.13% from 0.16% Friday, and one patient remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The county’s death toll remains at 135 since the outbreak began.

