Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,969 to date, an increase of 11 new positive cases since Tuesday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 943 from 889. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 15.4 from 16.8 Tuesday. There are now 91 active cases in the county, down from 98. So far, 12,365 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,878 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, ten reportedly had close contact with positive cases and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting. Separately, three of the reported positives for today are associated with the University at Albany.

There was one new hospitalization reported, with the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus increasing from four to five. The hospitalization rate increased from 0.13% Tuesday to 0.16% Wednesday. There are still no patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and there were no new deaths reported. The county’s death toll remains at 134 since the outbreak began.

