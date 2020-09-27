Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,940 to date, an increase of 19 new positive cases since Saturday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 901 from 894. The five-day average for new daily positives remained has increased slightly to 18.8 from 18.2 Saturday. There are now 112 active cases in the county, up from 101 Saturday. So far, 12,041 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,828 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Of the new positive cases, 17 reportedly had close contact with positive cases and two did not have a clear source of infection at this time. Separately, eight of the reported positives for Sunday are associated with the University at Albany.

The number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus reportedly decreased to three from six, and the hospitalization rate decreased to 0.10% from 0.20% Saturday. There are still no patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and there were no new deaths to report. The county’s death toll remains at 134 since the outbreak began.

