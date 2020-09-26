Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,921 to date, an increase of 27 new positive cases since Friday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine dropped to 894 from 895. The five-day average for new daily positives remained has increased to 18.2 from 14.4 Friday. There are now 101 active cases in the county, up from 90 Friday. So far, 11,952 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,820 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Of the new positive cases, 20 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, two reported out-of-state travel, and five did not have a clear source of infection at this time. Separately, 11 of the reported positives for Saturday are associated with the University at Albany.

The number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus reportedly decreased to six from seven, and the hospitalization rate decreased to 0.20% from 0.24% Friday. There are still no patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and there were no new deaths to report. The county’s death toll remains at 134 since the outbreak began.

