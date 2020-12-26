After Christmas travel at Albany International Airport, passenger testing kits now available

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Christmas Eve, the Albany International Airport began offering COVID-19 testing kits to qualified travelers. The CDC is recommending a COVID-19 test one to three days before travel and another three to five days after travel.

The testing is being conducted through the SUNY Upstate Medical University in cooperation with Quadrant Biosciences. To obtain a test, as an arriving passenger, an individual must have traveled into Albany International Airport and completed the required four-day waiting period. The fee for the self-administered test is $35. One traveler says his process went smoothly.

“No issues at all very light traffic, really nice, lots room on the planes, we did the COVID test down in Tampa before we came up, rapid test in and out in 10 minutes it was great,” said Garrett Histed.

The completed test kits will then be sent to the SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse where the test kit will be evaluated. The test will be completed within 48-72 hours.