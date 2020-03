ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As more cases of Coronavirus appear in the Capital Region and the rest of New York, local school district officials are deciding what their next step is to protect students and staff. The New York School Board Association is offering guidance on how districts should respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

David Albert of NYSBA sat down with News10’s Tim Lake to discuss the options school districts have with dealing with this unprecedented situation.