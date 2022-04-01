ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A condition known as aphasia is in the national spotlight after family announced actor Bruce Willis received the diagnosis and would be stepping away from his acting career. Aphasia is a cognitive condition that can be caused by traumatic brain injuries, substance abuse, or conditions like dementia.

The condition can limit a person’s ability to effectively community and sometime leave them unable to speak, read or write. There are two main types of aphasia: expressive and receptive.

Expressive Aphasia makes it difficult for people to communicate with others. They have trouble getting certain words or phrases out. Even if they know what they want to say, they may not be able to do so. Receptive Aphasia makes it difficult for people to understand of process what is being said to them.

“Anyone of any age can be impacted by traumatic brain injury and stroke,” Karen Thomas, Dir. of Family Services, Brain Injury Assoc. of NYS, said.

The warning signs of aphasia or other brain injury-related conditions can range in severity from forgetfulness to the inability to complete daily tasks. If you or a loved on are concerned, contact your primary care physician.