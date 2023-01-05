ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A program meant to provide care for people with disabilities in the Capital Region is getting a boost in funding. The Center for Disability Services will get $2 million from the federal government to establish a partnership with Albany Medical Center.

It will make it easier for people to access all of the services they need in one location by allowing different healthcare facilities to share health records electronically. Advocates said it will make a big difference.

“They have points of care, but they’ve never had a health system, and hopefully, we can build one for them, and that’s going to be the win in this whole thing,” Greg Sorrentino, President and CEO Center for Disability Services, said.

Supporters said it will also save health providers thousands of dollars because they won’t have to run unnecessary tests.