Victory Church offering 5,000 free face masks to those in need

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Victory Church will be offering 5,000 free face masks, hand sanitizer and quarantine care packages to those in need amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Victory Church will be using the Crossgates parking lot near 110 Grill and Dave & Busters on Saturday, May 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

Cars are asked to use the entrance near Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s, where volunteers will direct people towards the pick-up site.

Visitors are asked to stay in their cars.

