Preventing foodborne illnesses at home

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) — As the weather cools down, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says Americans will likely have more meals at home.

If you’re opting for a prepared meal, the organization has some advice to prevent foodborne illnesses.

Make sure to wash your hands before, during, and after your meal prep. Also even if your food looks pre-cooked, it might not be, so check the label.

Roberta Hurwitz is the Director of Operations at Delaney’s Market in Wilbraham. She says the key is to check the internal temperature of your food with a thermometer.

“That’s why you just need to look, 165, 185 degrees,” Hurwitz recommends. “But if you follow the instructions, and I have both microwave and oven, you cannot go wrong.”

Roberta also says pay attention to what container the food is in because some containers are not microwave safe.

