Newest Schenectady County COVID-19 data: 11/18/20

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County released its newest data on COVID-19 for the area. The data collected is from the New York State COVID-19 Tracker. The 55th death due to COVID was reported on Wednesday. It was a man in his 60s.

There are 1,950 lab-confirmed positive cases, 30 new positives, and 15 hospitalizations across the state. Additionally, 750 people are under mandated quarantine and 271 people are under mandated isolation.

As of Wednesday, 1,603 people have recovered after testing positive for the virus and 55 people who tested positive have died.



For demographic and other COVID-19 data, please refer to the Schenectady County Dashboard.