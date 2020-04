MONTGOMERY COUNTY (NEWS10)–Montgomery County Department of Health is reporting as of Wednesday, April 15 that they have 35 positive cases of COVID-19.

One member of the community has passed away from COVID-19.

Twenty of the 35 cases have recovered while two remain hospitalized.

Twelve residents are under home based quarantine and or precautionary quarantine. Currently there are 72 reported health quarantined individuals being monitored total in the county.