Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,830 to date, an increase of eight new positive cases since Sunday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 791 from 776. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased slightly to 21 from 21.6. There are now 115 active cases in the county, down from 117 Sunday. So far, 11,266 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,715 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Of the new positive cases, seven reportedly had close contact with positive cases and one reported out-of-state travel. Separately, five of Monday’s reported positives are associated with the University at Albany.

There were no new hospitalizations reported, with the number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus still at eight and the hospitalization rate remaining at 0.28%. There are still no patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and there were no new deaths reported. The county’s death toll remains at 134 since the outbreak began.

