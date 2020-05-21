Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced Thursday with County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen that as of this morning, there are now 1,578 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, an increase of 26 over the last 24 hours.

The five-day average of daily new positive cases is reportedly now at 25.4. Additionally, there are now 906 people under mandatory quarantine and 5 people under precautionary quarantine. To date, 3,993 individuals have completed quarantine, with 1,043 of them having tested positive and recovered.

Unfortunately, a county resident reportedly passed away overnight – a man in his 70’s with multiple underlying health conditions and a resident of Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. That brings the entire county’s death toll to 73.

There were no new reported hospitalizations since Wednesday’s briefing. With 25 people currently hospitalized, the hospitalization rate for Albany County stands at 1.58%, down from 1.73% Wednesday. There is one person currently in an Intensive Care Unit, unchanged from Wednesday.

“My office has received quite a few questions from businesses as we enter Phase 1 and get closer to Phase 2 on what exactly is expected of them, and I want to work with each of them to get their employees back to work with as little confusion and stress as possible. It’s important to note that all businesses, including the essential ones who have continued to operate during the pandemic, will have to complete a re-opening safety plan as well as follow industry specific guidelines,” said County Executive McCoy.

“As the weather improves ahead of Memorial Day weekend, I want to remind residents that simply because we’ve entered Phase 1, does not mean large gatherings are now allowed. I urge everyone to continue to social distance, wear masks, practice good hand hygiene and stay home as much as possible. This will allow us to transition into Phase 2 as quickly and safely as possible,” he continued.

