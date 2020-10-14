Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 3,229 to date, an increase of 22 new positive cases since Tuesday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has dropped to 870 from 885. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased slightly to 16 from 16.8. There are now 101 active cases in the county, up from 99 Tuesday. So far, 14,015 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 3,128 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positive cases, 12 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, one reported out of state travel, one is a healthcare worker or a resident of a congregate setting and eight did not have a clear source of transmission at this time. Separately, three of the total reported positives for Wednesday are associated with the University at Albany.

There were two new hospitalizations reported overnight. The number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus increased from five to seven, and the number of patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) increased from one to three. The hospitalization rate ticked up from 0.15% yesterday to 0.21%. The county’s death toll remains at 136 since the outbreak began.

