Gov. Cuomo announcing 7 million COVID-19 tests conducted to date

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing seven-million COVID-19 tests conducted to date in New York State.

The number of positive cases yesterday was 607, or .78%. This is the ninth day in a row that cases have been below 1%. The statewide total is now 425,508 confirmed cases.

“New York State is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data – not politics or opinion – is the only effective way to deal with this virus,” Gov. Cuomo said. “But, we must not become complacent and risk slipping backwards — everyone must remember to wear their masks, socially distance, wash their hands regularly, and stay New York Tough.”

Yesterday, there were 6 deaths, bringing the death total to 25,250. One of those deaths was in Rensselaer.

