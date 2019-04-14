Skip to content
Golf
Tee Time Augusta: PSU Altoona golfer perseveres through the loss of his father
Tiger’s win makes for memorable Masters
The world reacts to Woods’ fifth Masters win
PHOTOS: Tiger’s incredible day
Woods on win at Masters: ‘It’s overwhelming’
More Golf Headlines
Masters 2019 | Final Round
Tiger Woods wins fifth Masters Tournament
Fanny Sunesson, a caddy unlike any other
Final round will be a race against the rain
Augusta company gives bird’s eye view of The Masters
Early start at Masters with Tiger in the hunt
Former Masters caddy’s pen pal relationship with George H. W. Bush
Masters tee times change Sunday due to weather
Saturday at the Masters means a big day for Tiger Woods
Junior Patrons explore the course at the Masters
