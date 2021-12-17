Weekend storm brings snow, sleet, dicey travel conditions

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Those warm December days are a thing of the past! Temperatures tumble tonight, down to freezing by sunrise on Saturday.

That means that an approaching storm system will have enough cold air to produce wintry weather. Expect snow to move into the Catskills by 3 or 4 AM.

By midday Saturday, we’ll all be in the thick of it with snow having spread north into the Capital District, Adirondacks, and Green Mountains.

During the afternoon, winds shift and could make for a bit of a tricky forecast. Warmer air trying to muscle in from the south will likely cause a change from snow to wintry mix for those along and south of I-90. That will cut down on totals, but could still spell slippery road conditions. Drive safe!

Meanwhile, it’s snow from start to finish for those north of Albany. All the activity should be off the map by sunrise on Sunday.

As a result, highest totals will be up north. Most in the Adirondacks, North Country, and northern Berkshires can expect 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher totals in the southern Adirondacks and higher terrain in Vermont.

Albany, Troy, Schenectady, and Pittsfield will likely wind up in the 2 to 4 inch range. Meanwhile, the Mid-Hudson Valley and Litchfield Hills will have a hard time getting over a couple inches.

The rest of the day Sunday looks dry, cold, and blustery. Monday will feature an especially frosty start, with most waking up to temperatures in the teens. There’s a bit of a warm up mid-week, before more snow chances and a return to colder weather by the end of the work week.