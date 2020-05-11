Showers & thunder for Monday, then cold nights ahead!

Heads up! Despite a chilly start and cool afternoon, showers could give way to rumbles of thunder this afternoon.

Temperatures dipped into the 30’s across the region overnight, with the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Berkshires near freezing.

As a low pressure system drops down from the Great Lakes, expect wet weather to return to the region.

A band of showers will push through the Capital District around 7 or 8 AM, and into the Berkshires and Greens by 9 AM.

There could be a lull in the rain for the late morning hours, but after lunchtime sprinkles and showers will start to redevelop everywhere.

By the mid-afternoon, pockets of steadier rain will have redeveloped, and may even be accompanied by a thunder and lightning.

Temperatures will be in the 40’s for much of the morning, with afternoon highs in the mid 50’s.

Then, rain will end late this evening. Clearing skies and a cool northwest wind will lead to an even colder start for Tuesday morning.

On the map below, areas shaded in the light blue are under a Freeze Watch, meaning frost or sub-freezing temperatures could possibly damage your plants. Areas shaded in purple are under a Freeze Warning, meaning sub-freezing temperatures will likely kill or damage your plants. Bring them in or get them covered!

After a cold start, Tuesday afternoon looks quiet bu definitely on the cool side. Highs in the low 50’s will be around 15 degrees colder than average for this time of year! Wednesday will feature another sub-freezing morning, but temperatures start to improve afterwards. We’ll be close to 60 in the afternoon!

Late Thursday and into Friday, showers will return… but temperatures will be back where they should! Expect highs in the mid 60’s to low 70’s. Saturday looks like the nicest day of the week, with dry conditions, partly sunny skies, and low 70’s.

The long term outlook shows that warm pattern sticking around into late-May, with the eastern two thirds of the country likely experiencing warmer than average weather. Enjoy!