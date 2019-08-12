Rain expected Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a chilly start to the day as many woke up in the low to mid 50's with those of us in the Adirondacks dipping into the low to mid 40's! Not as chilly tonight, however we will still drop into the mid 50's through the Capital Region and into the mid to upper 40's in the mountains. A nice warm summer afternoon is in store for us as we kick off a new work week.