Near-record cold this weekend, watching coastal storm for Monday

Bundle up, it’s cold out there! Temperatures dropped into the teens across the region on Saturday morning, with breezy conditions making it feel that much worse.

Even with sunny skies, we’ll only get into the low 30’s this afternoon. Wind chills will be in the 20’s for most of the day.

It only gets colder as we go into Sunday. Overnight, temperatures will fall rapidly and bottom out in the single digits by daybreak. Lows could get below zero for some in the Adirondacks.

Relief (a little bit, at least) comes Sunday afternoon with temperatures warming quickly and reaching into the upper 30’s to 40 across the Capital Region.

The bitter weekend cold is all thanks to high pressure over Canada, keeping us clear overnight and drawing in freezing air from the north.

We look south to see what’s further down the pipe in our forecast. A coastal storm brewing off the coast of Georgia and the Carolinas will track north over the weekend, before bringing us some messy weather on Monday.

The core of the storm wit the strongest winds and heaviest rain will stay well out to sea, but moisture wrapping around it will make it to the Capital Region. On Monday morning we’ll be cold enough for a wintry mix and perhaps a bit of snow in the higher elevations, before transitioning to rain by midday.

The silver lining is that “warmer” weather comes in behind this system. Expect highs in the low 40’s on Tuesday with cloudy skies. Temperatures will hold steady on Wednesday, with a chance for some evening rain showers and a bit of snow in the Adirondacks and North Country.

Thursday looks nicer, with breaks of sun and highs in the mid 40’s. Friday, we’ll get near 50 (!!!) in the afternoon, with on and off rain showers.