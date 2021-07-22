National Weather Service forecasting ‘normal’ precipitation, temps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following above-average temperatures and heavy precipitation in the Capital Region, forecasters say the end of July and beginning of August will look a little different.

The National Weather Service has released its forecast for the next two weeks. This is predicting both “normal” temperatures and precipitation rates through the end of the month into August. NWS Buffalo stated:

Temperatures are forecast to be near normal through the end of the month, and even a bit below normal for the first part of August. Precipitation is expected to be around normal as well, which is good news after all of the rain we have received so far during the month of July.

A map of the forecast is included below:

Map: National Weather Service

