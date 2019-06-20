6/20/19: Heavy Rain, T-Storms Later Today…Possible Isolated Flash Flooding

We’re dry this morning but rain and thunderstorms make a return this afternoon and evening. We’ll see widespread heavy rain in the Adirondacks for the late morning and early afternoon with the soaking rain moving east through most of the Capital Region by 2-4PM. Soaking downpours and thunderstorms can be expected as late as 7-8PM with concerns for ponding and isolated flash flooding. A reminder to never drive through standing water should we have some flooded roads.

A thunderstorm or two can also turn gusty especially south and southwest of Albany.

We’ll see spotty showers tonight and through early Friday morning but we’ll be drying tomorrow by 7-8 AM!

Summer officially arrives Friday at 11:54 AM and we’ll find sunshine increasing by 2-3PM. This weekend is looking beautiful with lots of sun & warmth while drying out both Saturday & Sunday!