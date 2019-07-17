More rain, humidity headed our way

Today will be warming to a high of 80° with plenty of humidity as dew points stay in the mid to upper 60s. We'll find it's mostly cloudy & mostly dry today but we can't rule out a chance drizzle or chance shower.

As temperatures start climb into the 90s Friday, Saturday & Sunday with lots of humidity-it'll be especially concerning with heat indices as high as 100°-108°. Friday & especially Saturday will be key days to stay cool and limit your time outdoors.