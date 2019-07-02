Mild night with scattered showers Tuesday

Today is going to be a scorcher! We're warming to a high of 89° with humid dew points in the 60s. Keep the sunglasses handy while reapplying sunscreen with the sunny day ahead!

The Fourth of July is going to be gorgeous but we're heating up to 91°. It'll be quite hot & humid with some heat indices near 92°-94°. It'll be a sunny & dry day before some isolated thunderstorms return Friday afternoon/evening.