Heat continues through the weekend

This weekend looks warmer, with highs in the upper 80's and a slight chance for thunderstorms. Don't cancel your plans! Neither day is a washout...

High pressure is in control across the Eastern Seaboard. This typically means calm weather, and that will be the case for most... But some in the higher elevations, especially in the Catskills and Adirondacks, could see some spotty showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder the afternoon.