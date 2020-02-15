Frigid start to the weekend, warmer by Sunday

Stay warm out there! Temperatures plummeted to near zero in the Capital Region Saturday morning, with readings of 10-20 below common in the Adirondacks and North Country.

High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast is leading to clear skies and calm winds. While it’s very cold, at least wind-chill isn’t a big concern.

Lots of sun throughout the day will warm us up quickly, into the 20’s by early afternoon. With highs in the mid 20’s, the afternoon will be chilly but certainly more bearable than the morning.

More clouds will move in after sunset ahead of a weak disturbance that will bring some light snow to the region after midnight.

Those snow showers will be short lived. Most will only get a coating to a half inch of snow out of this system. Some in the Adirondacks could pick up an inch or two of fresh snow.

Leftover flurries could linger into the morning on Sunday, but most of the day is quiet. Temperatures will also recover quickly. You can expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40’s.

Things are looking good for President’s Day, with breaks of sun and highs in the mid to upper 30’s. The weather doesn’t turn messy again until early Tuesday.

The commute could be messy, with a few hours of snow or wintry mix before temperatures warm into the mid/upper 30’s and we transition to rain during the day.

Wednesday will be breezy with flurries and highs near 30. Thursday and Friday will bring increasing sunshine and chilly temps, with lows near 10 and highs in the 20’s.