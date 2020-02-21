Frigid Friday AM…Bright & Beautiful Weekend

It’s a FRIGID start with the teens for many in the Capital District but you’ll see single digits to subzero lows the farther north you travel…

Sunshine rules today and the temperatures will rise quickly to the low 30s by the mid-to-late afternoon.

Tonight will be another cold night under a clear sky but the weekend will feature a quick rebound to the 40s…

Look at this weekend! Seriously stunning…

Monday is looking great to ease back into the work week with lots of AM sunshine before clouding up late. Showers/mix overnight into early Tuesday will change to rain by the afternoon as we warm to the upper 40s. Next week looks more unsettled but with the milder temperatures-better chances for soggy afternoons versus snowy..